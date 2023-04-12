© 2023 KGOU
Weather and Climate

Fire chances rising in Western Oklahoma as drought conditions persist

KGOU | By Graycen Wheeler,
OPMX
Published April 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT
ftcshrpwwae1h-s.jpeg
Oklahoma Forestry Services
/
One of the Oklahoma wildfires that burned earlier this month.

Oklahomans can brace for another hike in fire danger at the end of this week and on into the next.

Although drought conditions continue to improve across the state, the panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma remain in exceptional or extreme drought, putting them particularly at risk for fires.

Oklahoma Forestry Services said most of western Oklahoma has gone more than 40 days since receiving any moisture. In the panhandle, Texas County has gone almost eight months.

droughtmonitor-040423.png
U.S. Drought Monitor
/

As a cold front blows more dry air across the state on Friday, Forestry Services said fire-favoring conditions will reach “a crescendo.”

People in Dumas, Texas, 60 miles southwest of Guymon, coordinated a regional prayer for more rain on Tuesday. But the forecast for the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles is still clear and breezy for now.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Weather and Climate
Graycen Wheeler
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
