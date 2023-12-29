© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma sees continued drought improvement as 2023 comes to a close

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published December 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST

The final drought map of 2023 has been released and Oklahoma is wrapping up the year on a positive note.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows no extreme or exceptional drought to be found across the state.

Severe drought (D2) has decreased to just 3.08%. A week ago it as 4.49%. For comparison, this time last year, nearly 81% of the state was in severe drought or worse.

Moderate drought (D1) has also seen a notable decline, standing at 21.64% this week compared to 26.15% last week.

Additionally, abnormally dry conditions, the lowest drought level, have diminished significantly, now affecting less than half of the state at 46.38%. Just a week ago that number was over 60%.

This shift in drought conditions marks a positive end to the year for Oklahoma. Experts say the wetter weather pattern that El Niño typically brings could help alleviate years-long drought conditions and provide moisture deeper in the soil.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.
Weather and Climate
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.