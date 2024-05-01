© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma sunset
President Biden approves Oklahoma disaster declaration

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:35 AM CDT
Most of downtown Sulphur was destroyed in the deadly tornado outbreak on April 27, 2024.
Anna Pope
/
KOSU
President Joe Biden Tuesday declared a major disaster exists in Oklahoma, making federal aid available to those affected by last weekend's severe storms in Hughes, Love, and Murray counties.

According to the White House, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Damage assessments continue around the state, with FEMA officials touring affected areas.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App

State leaders urge Oklahomans to report storm damage at damage.ok.gov so the state can get an accurate estimate of federal funds needed.

Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
