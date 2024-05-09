USDA offers disaster assistance to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers after tornadoes

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering disaster assistance to farmers and ranchers affected by recent tornadoes.

The programs are to help restore crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.

Depending on the assistance program, eligible producers can obtain low-interest emergency loans, receive payments for excess livestock deaths and get money for feed and grazing losses.

USDA officials encourage those who have risk protection through programs like Federal Crop Insurance, to contact their crop insurance agent or Farm Service Agency (FSA) office.

Although funding is available, some programs have different application, notice or request deadlines.

Steve Kouplen, state executive director of the USDA FSA in Oklahoma, said in a press release once people evaluate the severe weather’s impact on their operations, they need to contact their local county FSA office to report damages and losses.

“To expedite FSA disaster assistance, you will likely need to provide documents, such as farm records, herd inventory, receipts and pictures of damages or losses,” Kouplen said.

Here’s a breakdown of USDA programs available to Oklahoma producers from the agency.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.