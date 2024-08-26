National Weather Service to offer webinar on storm chasing following uptick in interest

The National Weather Service in Norman is offering a free webinar on storm spotting and chasing Thursday, Aug. 29. This comes as interest in the activity has increased following the blockbuster hit Twisters.

Since the movie premiered, the National Weather Service says they’ve been fielding a lot of questions from those interested in storm chasing and storm spotting. Due to the surge of interest, the Weather Service is offering a public webinar.

The webinar will provide valuable information for anyone who wants to learn more about the science of tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

The webinar will dig into how the movie portrays weather and science compared to how it works in real life. Attendees will get to learn basic information on how to observe storms safely and how to stay safe when real-life twisters threaten.

While the webinar is free, registration is required. The event will be held Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A link to register and more information can be found here.