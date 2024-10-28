Oklahoma is riddled with drought, fire danger. But rain could be on the way

Oklahoma’s Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is monitoring 19 wildfires around the state. The largest is the Rush fire in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, which is up to 12,400 acres but has been 48% contained.

No one has been ordered to evacuate, and the fire is entirely within the refuge’s special use area.

The special use area is for protecting animals and their habitats, not for public use. However, the public parts of the refuge, including Mount Scott and the Holy City, are also closed because of smoke hazards.

Comanche County Emergency Management officials say around 150 people from more than 20 agencies are working around the clock to contain the fire. The teams have focused their efforts where the fire is closest to homes and are performing backburning to keep it from spreading.

Conditions are still dire, though, around the state. Gov. Kevin Stitt posted on social media that state emergency management officials are monitoring the situation and ready to deploy.

“Stay vigilant, follow local alerts, and avoid any activity that could start a fire,” the governor posted.

Northern, western and central Oklahoma face Red Flag Fire Warnings and Wind Advisories.

The National Weather Service says strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Any fires developing will likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is not recommended.

With the wind advisory, gusts could blow around unsecured items and bring down tree limbs, resulting in a few power outages.

More windy, dry weather is expected Tuesday. But some relief is possible Wednesday, though that relief could come with some issues.

State climatologist Gary McManus writes that the slight risk of severe weather could create its own problems because of Oklahoma’s recent battles with drought. More than half of the state is in severe drought conditions .