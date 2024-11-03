Damage, injuries reported as tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

The most significant damage was in the Harrah and Choctaw areas, as well as near I-240 and Sooner Road and Triple X Road between SE 44th St and SE 59th St in Oklahoma City. A statement from State Superintendent Ryan Walters mentions considerable damage at Newcastle Elementary School as well.

Dr. Rick Cobb, Mid-Del Schools superintendent, released a statement saying teams inspected school sites and that, as of late morning Sunday, the plan is to keep schools open for Monday. He says the impacted area is limited, but the damage is extensive in the Windwood edition, which feeds into Parkview Elementary, Del City Middle School and Del City High School. He says in the statement he hasn't "seen damage like this in person in several years."

A severe weather situation update from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reports four homes damaged in Garvin County, multiple structures damaged in southwest Lincoln County and 10 homes and structures damaged in Oklahoma City, including Oklahoma Heart Hospital South. Damage in these areas includes downed power poles and debris blocking roadways, several of which remained closed as of Sunday morning. Damage assessments are ongoing.

The situation update also says the American Red Cross has opened shelters for those without power or displaced by the storms at Choctaw Elementary School and Grand Casino in Shawnee. Nearly 100,000 residents were without power at the height of the storms.

A post on X from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says teams are on the ground in Garvin, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Stephens and Tulsa Counties and that he’d be visiting damaged areas Sunday afternoon.

More severe weather is expected later in the day on Sunday.

