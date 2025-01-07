Oklahoma winter shelters open up in wake of Arctic blast. Here's how to stay warm

Winter in Oklahoma has been warmer than usual, but thanks to a mass of Arctic air, temperatures are dropping. The National Weather Service projects every day this week will be either near or below freezing in much of the state, with some snow in the forecast.

The cold weather disproportionately impacts people living outdoors. Especially at night, when it’s more likely to be below freezing, people experiencing homelessness are at higher risk for injury or death. In the U.S., the rate of deaths in which cold was an underlying or contributing cause more than doubled between 1999 and 2022, with multiple factors like social isolation, substance abuse and an increase in homelessness affecting the change.

To support the state’s homeless population during the winter, warming stations have opened up in more than 28 cities throughout Oklahoma.

The list of available locations includes facilities run by homeless shelters, churches, libraries and other community organizations.

In Oklahoma City, available options include:



Homeless Alliance Winter Shelter at 1601 NW 4th St 405-415-8410

7 days/week (as needed): 4 p.m. - 7 a.m. City Rescue Mission Night Shelter at 800 W. California Ave. 405-232-2709

7 days/week (as needed): 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. Salvation Army Night Shelter at 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave. 405-246-1100

7 days/week (as needed): 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. City Care Night Shelter at 532 N. Villa Ave. 405-724-8439

7 days/week (as needed): 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. SISU Youth Services at 2129 N.W. 30th St. 405-459-7478

7 days/week: 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Pivot at 201 N.E. 50th St. 405-235-7537

7 days/week (as needed): 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 127 N.W. 7th St. 405-235-3436

24 hours - only when temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees for 3 consecutive nights

There are also options in Tulsa for those looking for some relief from the winter cold:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 102 N. Denver 918-582-7201

7 days/week, 24 hours/day, 365 days/year ohn 3:16 Mission at 506 N. Cheyenne 918-587-1186

7 days/week, 24 hours/day, 365 days/year Tulsa County Emergency Shelter at 2401 Charles Page Blvd. 918-896-5591

7 days/week, 24 hours/day, 365 days/year Denver Avenue Station at 319 S. Denver Ave. 918-982-6882

M-F: 5 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., SAT: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., SUN: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cold weather precautions at home and in your garage

Along with protecting yourself from the cold by moving indoors when possible, there are other precautions to take when the weather changes.

Bundling up, keeping household pipes warm, insulating outdoor faucets and prepping your vehicle for the cold are all recommended.

Water expands when it freezes, which can put pressure on pipes and even cause them to burst. To prevent frozen pipes, open the cabinets under your sinks so that heated air can reach the pipes, and consider leaving your faucet trickling.

Extreme cold can also bring harm to vehicles. Even if you’re not using your car, the cold can drain a battery’s energy. Check your car battery, especially if it’s over three years old.

Make sure your tires are at their recommended pressure. Air pressure decreases at low temperatures and can leave tires prone to skidding and blow-outs. Check fluid levels and windshield wipers to ensure they’re in good condition. Have a charged cell phone, blankets and other supplies available in the car in case of a roadside emergency in the cold.

Financial assistance for winter utility costs

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is a federal initiative aimed at helping low-income households cover energy costs. LIHEAP provides financial aid to eligible households, assisting with heating and cooling expenses.

Funds for this winter season are no longer available, but to apply for LIHEAP for next year, visit the Oklahoma Department of Human Services website. Applicants will have to present their most recent utility bill, utility supplier, a form of ID, social security number and verification of income.

Native households can apply through OKDHS’ website or their tribal nation. However, OKDHS states Native households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe within the same federal fiscal year.

Oklahoma’s Weatherization Assistance Program, or WAP, is another federally funded program that helps low-income households look for ways to lower utility bills and save energy.

WAP conducts energy audits on households that qualify for the program and pays for weatherization solutions such as air-conditioning-unit replacements, wall and attic insulation and caulking around windows. Applications are open year-long and can be found by applying through your local Community Action Agency group’s website or contacting your local CAA office.

