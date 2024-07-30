© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
Israel says it struck Beirut after an attack in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

By James Hider
Published July 30, 2024 at 12:51 PM CDT
A view of buildings shows damage after what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, on Tuesday.
Ahmad Al-Kerdi
/
Reuters
Israel says its forces carried out a “targeted strike” in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital of Beirut Tuesday in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed 12 children and teens on Saturday in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said in a statement it was targeting a commander of the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah which it blamed for Sunday's rocket attack.

A large explosion rocked the southern part of the city, witnesses said, and video from the scene showed a large cloud of smoke rising from the area.

The strike came as the international community urged restraint from both sides, fearing that an escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border could spark an all-out war.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

James Hider
James Hider is NPR's Middle East editor.
