Jubilant Syrians gather for Friday prayers for the 1st time since Assad's ouster

DAMASCUS, Syria — Jubilant Syrians crowded the streets and mosques at Friday prayers today to mark the downfall of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

On the Telegram messaging app, rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani encouraged Syrians to go to the streets and express their joy.

"I call them to get down to express their happiness without shooting bullets and terrifying people, and after that let's direct to build this country and as we said from the beginning, it's victorious with help from God," he said in a video message.

In the capital Damascus, people stood shoulder to shoulder at one of Syria's most holy sites, the al-Umayyad Mosque.

People pushed past each other, jostling for space, all trying to make their way to the mosque's courtyard and it was so packed, most didn't make it inside. Children ran around waving the new Syrian flag, the mood like a festival.

Claire Harbage/NPR / People gather in the Ummayad Mosque courtyard on Friday.

This was the first time Syrians performed Friday prayers in the Umayyad Mosque since opposition forces stormed the capital and overthrew Assad less than a week ago.

The ancient mosque is adjacent to the tomb of the 12th century Muslim hero Saladin, and some believe the head of John the Baptist is buried inside the mosque.

Its marble courtyard is also where Assad's security forces brutally clamped down on anti-government protests over the years.

Claire Harbage/NPR / A soldier with a flower in his gun at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus on Friday.

The sound of the sermon was faint outside, but the message was clear: The imam asked God to punish the arrogant and the unjust and to punish Assad and his cronies.

The congregation responded with calls of "God is Great."

After the prayer, people took selfies in the mosque with their families and hugged each other.

Claire Harbage/NPR / A child holds the new Syrian flag at the Umayyad Mosque on Friday.

Some came for the first time. Like best friends, 21-year old Mareya Keftaro and 20-year old Bayan Habash.

Giggling, they spoke over each other.

"Our land has returned to us," Habash says. "I feel like it's MY country now."

Mohamed Yaser thanked God for this newfound blessing and said he's been waiting for this moment for all of his 70 years. A moment when he felt safe enough to pray here.

Claire Harbage/NPR / People gather on Friday at the Umayyad Mosque on Friday.

"The roads to the mosque were full of intelligence and security," Yaser said. "I never wanted to risk it."

Khadija Hattab, 40, said she considered this day like a "national wedding."

"The feeling we have today is indescribable," she says. "I can't put the happiness I feel into words."

And what did Hattab pray for today?

She lets out a deep sigh.

"That God will keep Syria a happy, safe and prosperous place," she said.



