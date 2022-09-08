Live updates: Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London
Queen Elizabeth's funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey in London today. She served as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom for 70 years, the longest rule in British history. The queen died Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
-
The U.K. is observing two minutes of silence to mark the end of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, beginning at 11:55 a.m. local time — 6:55 a.m.…
-
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss read from the Bible at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral less than two weeks after the queen made Truss’ new position…
-
Dozens of groups had set up tents, sleeping bags, folding chairs and pizza box towers along the blocked-off street where the queen's casket will travel.…
-
Here is a full rundown of what is happening at the state funeral this morning at Westminster Abbey.
-
NPR's Rachel Treisman is along the procession route in London today. Follow her on Twitter for updates on what it looks like outside Westminster Abbey and…
-
Leaders from around the world will converge today on Westminster Abbey in London for a ceremony to pay their respects to the late queen. President Biden,…
-
Hundreds of thousands of mourners from around the world waited more than 10 hours on foot for just a few precious seconds with the late Queen Elizabeth II…
-
U.K. authorities expect Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to draw 1 million people to London, and it’s clear they’re not just coming in for Monday’s ceremony.The…
-
Guests have begun arriving for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The queen is no longer lying in state — at about 10:44 a.m. London time (5:44…
-
About 30 minutes before the queen’s coffin is set to depart to Westminster Abbey, the surrounding area is full of police and barricades. Many streets are…
-
Overwhelmed by the volume, variety and beauty of the floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth, I set out to talk to some florists about their busy week. Perhaps…
-
The world's eyes are on London these days, with residents, visitors and dignitaries coming in droves to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.Her death…