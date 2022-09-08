Live updates: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey in London today. She served as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom for 70 years, the longest rule in British history. The queen died Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
The most public part of the procession is now underway, as the queen’s flag-draped coffin rides in a Jaguar hearse with immense windows, allowing throngs…
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is on its way to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel. The coffin was loaded onto a royal…
As King Charles III begins his reign as Britain's new monarch, focus turns to how he may use his position as head of state to promote causes that he's…
A royal procession is bringing Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace. The flag-draped coffin is…
Children are often the source of smiles at any church service — even a funeral. And many people took note Monday of Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince…
The procession makes its way slowly through the immense church, taking slow, deliberate steps. The queen’s coffin is followed by the king, leading his…
Queen Elizabeth II's death has garnered a spectrum of feelings around the world about her life, legacy and the monarchy.When she took the throne in 1952,…
The ornate service concludes on a simple note.As the ceremony nears its end, all remain standing to hear the Queen’s Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe…
Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, sat in the second row, directly behind King Charles with the queen’s coffin directly before…
The U.K. is observing two minutes of silence to mark the end of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, beginning at 11:55 a.m. local time — 6:55 a.m.…
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss read from the Bible at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral less than two weeks after the queen made Truss’ new position…
Dozens of groups had set up tents, sleeping bags, folding chairs and pizza box towers along the blocked-off street where the queen's casket will travel.…