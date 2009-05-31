© 2022 KGOU
Forbidden Pages: Books Of Illicit Love Thrill, Delight

By William Coles
Published May 31, 2009 at 11:00 PM CDT

In all the love stories ever told, has there ever been such a recipe for disaster as in the tale of illicit love? Beginning 3,000 years ago, when Zeus, the married King of the Gods, was gallivanting with all his many mistresses, the message was clear: Unconventional trysts are destined to end badly for all concerned.

But how brightly these love affairs burn during their short span! Heroes become spies as they plot their next tryst, and brief encounters take on this huge intensity, where every moment is lapped up in haste and savored for eternity.

