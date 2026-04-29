NPR Public Editor

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It's been open for six months
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Critics, including the president, want the media to cheerlead for the U.S. and Israel
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The key to NPR's survival is getting the relationship with member stations right
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It was an unscripted and inappropriate remark
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No one likes being lied to.
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Secretary of War? Gulf of America? In reshaping the names and titles of things, Trump is challenging journalists to find the right wordsHow NPR determines what language to use.
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Based on the last year of recommendations.
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When NPR makes mistakes, the audience pays attention
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… But not before the audience heard it. How did this happen?
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Military embeds create ethical quandaries.
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Does it matter who the president is when it comes to the standards on unnamed sources?
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Telling today's news requires getting the history right
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It was definitely awkward