Phone: 405-325-3388

Listener Line: 405-325-3036

(To report station outages, traffic tie-ups, breaking news, or to leave a message for announcers)

Toll-free: 866-533-2470



Mailing Address:

KGOU Radio

University of Oklahoma

860 Van Vleet Oval

Norman, OK 73019-2053

Staff:

Dick Pryor

General Manager

(405) 325-2222

Patrick Roberts

Chief Engineer

(405) 325-1603

Jim Johnson

Program Director

Weekend Blues Host

(405) 325-3110

Logan Layden

News Managing Editor

(405) 325-6356

Jolly Brown

Manager of Development

(405) 325-1601

Cindy Cottrell

Business Manager

(405) 325-0524

Cate Howell

Membership Director

(405) 325-0022

Rachel Hopkin

Reporter/Producer of How Curious

curious@kgou.org

Hannah France

Reporter/Producer

Nyk Daniels

Morning Edition Host

Keith Merckx

All Things Considered Host

Cameron Hutton

Director of Business Sponsorships

(Independent contractor)

(405) 325-5926

Chad Mitchell

Global Sojourn Host

Jillian Taylor

StateImpact Oklahoma

Beth Wallis

StateImpact Oklahoma

Chloe Bennett-Steele

StateImpact Oklahoma

Lionel Ramos

State Government Reporter

Physical Address:

University of Oklahoma

Copeland Hall, Room 300

Norman, Oklahoma

Regular office hours, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

