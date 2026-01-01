Contact Us
Phone: 405-325-3388
Listener Line: 405-325-3036
(To report station outages, traffic tie-ups, breaking news, or to leave a message for announcers)
Toll-free: 866-533-2470
Mailing Address:
KGOU Radio
University of Oklahoma
860 Van Vleet Oval
Norman, OK 73019-2053
Staff:
Dick Pryor
General Manager
(405) 325-2222
Patrick Roberts
Chief Engineer
(405) 325-1603
Jim Johnson
Program Director
Weekend Blues Host
(405) 325-3110
Logan Layden
News Managing Editor
(405) 325-6356
Jolly Brown
Manager of Development
(405) 325-1601
Cindy Cottrell
Business Manager
(405) 325-0524
Cate Howell
Membership Director
(405) 325-0022
Rachel Hopkin
Reporter/Producer of How Curious
curious@kgou.org
Hannah France
Reporter/Producer
Nyk Daniels
Morning Edition Host
Keith Merckx
All Things Considered Host
Cameron Hutton
Director of Business Sponsorships
(Independent contractor)
(405) 325-5926
Chad Mitchell
Global Sojourn Host
Jillian Taylor
StateImpact Oklahoma
Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
Chloe Bennett-Steele
StateImpact Oklahoma
Lionel Ramos
State Government Reporter
Physical Address:
University of Oklahoma
Copeland Hall, Room 300
Norman, Oklahoma
Regular office hours, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.