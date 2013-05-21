October 2026

Society of Professional Journalists — Oklahoma Pro Chapter

Full awards list

— — —

March 2026

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2025 Outstanding Achievement Awards

Winner, Metro Radio Division, Best of Show

Winner, Metro Radio Division, General News, Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza officially dedicated in OKC

Winner, Metro Radio Division, Website

— — —

January 2026

2026 Oklahoma Arts Council Governor's Arts Awards

Media in the Arts Award Jim Johnson



September 2025

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

Radio: Outstanding Producer (Portfolio)

First place: Jim Johnson



Radio: Outstanding Host/Moderator/Anchor

Honorable Mention: Nyk Daniels Third place: Dick Pryor, Capitol Insider



Radio: Outstanding Discussion Program/Series or Segment

Second place: Dick Pryor, Shawn Ashley, KGOU - Radio - "Capitol Insider: Market signs are good for state but workforce hinders Oklahoma economy"



Radio: Outstanding News Story

First place: Jillian Taylor, StateImpact Oklahoma - "Surgery during 'rocket attacks': Ukrainian doctors train at OU Health to provide reconstructive care"



Radio: Outstanding Online Reporting

Second place: Beth Wallis, StateImpact Oklahoma - "Oklahoma's Education Department awarded teachers life-changing bonuses - and created a nightmare for some by demanding them back" First place: Jillian Taylor, StateImpact Oklahoma - "'I hope it makes a huge difference': What $23 million in opioid settlement funds could mean for Oklahomans



Radio: Outstanding Feature

Second place: Beth Wallis, StateImpact Oklahoma - "From caves to caterpillars: How Oklahoma schools are working to beat the 'summer slide'" First place: Rachel Hopkin, KGOU - Radio - "How did Oklahoma become the location of a real-life Lord of the Flies?"



Radio: Outstanding Newscast

Third place: Nyk Daniels, KGOU - Radio - "AM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2024" First place: Deborah Shaar, KGOU - Radio - "PM NewsBrief: Oct. 17, 2024"



Radio: Outstanding Investigative Reporting Second place: Beth Wallis, StateImpact Oklahoma - "Offering AP courses is now required in Oklahoma, but most schools still aren't teaching them"



Radio: Outstanding Interview

First place: Logan Layden, KGOU - Radio - "Former Oklahoma Congressman Mickey Edwards on the state of American politics and discourse"



Radio: Outstanding Reporter (Portfolio)

Second place: Jillian Taylor, StateImpact Oklahoma First place: Hannah France, KGOU



Radio: Outstanding Editing (Audio Production) Honorable Mention: Rachel Hopkin, KGOU - Radio - "Was the shopping cart invented in Oklahoma?" First place: Beth Wallis, StateImpact Oklahoma - "Transgender Oklahomans, allies look to music for community, catharsis"



February 2024

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Feature Story, "Trans Oklahomans find community through music amid heightened anti-queer rhetoric in legislature"

— — —

February 2024

Broadcast Education Association

Festival of Media Arts (National College Student Competition)

Radio Newscast Category

• First Place, Katie Hallum, University of Oklahoma, KGOU PM Newscast

October 2023

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

RADIO

Outstanding Newscast

• First Place: Nyk Daniels, KGOU AM NewsBrief, Nov. 7, 2022

Outstanding Discussion Program

• Second Place: KGOU Capitol Insider, Dick Pryor, Shawn Ashley, "Rise of Christian Nationalism influences political discourse and elections in 2022"

• Third Place: KGOU Readers Club, Logan Layden

• Honorable Mention: StateImpact Oklahoma, Catherine Sweeney, Logan Layden, Robby Korth, Beth Wallis, "StateImpact reporters react to midterm election results"

Outstanding Extended Form News Story or Series

• First Place: StateImpact Oklahoma, Catherine Sweeney, "The Adderall shortage has made its way to Oklahoma"

• Third Place: StateImpact Oklahoma , Beth Wallis, "Sustaining Sustainability: The waste problem in Oklahoma’s cannabis industry"

Outstanding News Story

• Third Place: KGOU, Hannah France, Taylor Jones, "International students in Oklahoma respond to protests in Iran"

• Honorable Mention: KGOU, Hannah France, "A new ordinance allows Oklahoma City residents to raise chickens in backyards"

Outstanding Investigative Reporting

• Second Place: KGOU, Hannah France, Whitney Bryen, "Whistleblowers allege embezzlement, fraud at Tahlequah nonprofit that championed Indigenous women"

• Third Place: StateImpact Oklahoma , Robby Korth, "How property tax protests are hurting Oklahoma schools"

• Honorable Mention: StateImpact Oklahoma, Beth Wallis, "What more can be done to save the Lesser Prairie-Chicken?"

Outstanding Feature

• Second Place: StateImpact Oklahoma, Robby Korth, "Before getting their diplomas, these Yukon High School seniors go back to elementary school"

• Third Place: KGOU, Hannah France, "Conversion therapy bans continue to be discussed in Oklahoma"

• Honorable Mention: StateImpact Oklahoma, Robby Korth, "Alumni gather at Oklahoma City’s old Northeast High School to honor 1970 student activism"

Outstanding Spot News

• First Place: KGOU, Nyk Daniels, "Oklahoma ends 2021 with warmest December on record"

Outstanding Audio Editing

• First Place: StateImpact Oklahoma , Beth Wallis, "Where should we put our country's nuclear waste? StateImpact Oklahoma goes underground to find out"

Outstanding Use of Sound

• First Place: KGOU, Hannah France, "A new ordinance allows Oklahoma City residents to raise chickens in backyards"

Outstanding Interview

• First Place: KGOU, Logan Layden, "'We have to invent a new country now': KGOU's conversation with David Brooks"

Outstanding Host/Moderator

• Second Place: Nyk Daniels, KGOU

Outstanding Reporter Portfolio

• First Place: Hannah France, KGOU

• Second Place: Beth Wallis, StateImpact Oklahoma

• Third Place: Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma

October 2022

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

RADIO

General News

• First Place: Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Federal prisoners complain a private prison in Oklahoma isn't following COVID-19 safety guidelines"

• Second Place: Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Politics dial up intensity at Oklahoma school board meetings"

• Third Place: Katelyn Howard, KGOU, “Enthusiasm For Oklahoma’s Medical Marijuana Boom Tempered By Concerns Of A Bust”

Feature Reporting

• First Place: Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma, “Oklahoma's school cafeterias have been hit hard by the coronavirus"

• Third Place: Katelyn Howard, KGOU, "Oklahoma’s Little Israel: ‘Holy City’ Holds 96th Annual Easter Pageant"

Investigative and Enterprise Reporting

• Third Place: Catherine Sweeney, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Oklahoma City’s arts scene is growing, but rising rents and COVID fallout are squeezing its artists"

Government and Criminal Justice Reporting

• Third Place: Ryan Gaylor, KGOU, "Exclusive: Oklahoma Senator James Lankford On Infrastructure"

Election Reporting

• First Place: Dick Pryor and Shawn Ashley, KGOU, "Capitol Insider: Previewing The 2022 Oklahoma Election Climate"

Diversity Reporting

• Third Place: Katelyn Howard, KGOU, "'Fire in Little Africa’ Album Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre"

ONLINE

Interactive Graphic or Resource

• Second Place: Robby Korth, Logan Layden, Catherine Sweeney, StateImpact Oklahoma, "As a new school year starts, StateImpact is tracking COVID-19’s impact"

'BEST OF THE BEST'

Best Broadcast Reporter

• First Place: Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

April 2022

Society of Professional Journalists Region 8 (Oklahoma, Texas)

Mark of Excellence Awards (Student Competition)

• Winner, Radio Feature, Univ. of Okla., Beth Wallis, "Teaching during a pandemic: one Oklahoma educator shares his experience"

— — —

April 2022

National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition

National Electronic Media Association (NBS/AERho)

• Winner, Audio Feature Segment, Univ. of Okla., Beth Wallis, "Teaching during a pandemic: one Oklahoma educator shares his experience"

• Honorable Mention, Audio News Segment, Univ. of Okla., Ryan Gaylor, "Climate Change Expected To Continue Stressing Oklahoma's Electric Grid To The Brink"

— — —

March 2022

Broadcast Education Association

Festival of Media Arts (National College Student Competition)

• Best of Festival, Radio, and

• First Place, Radio Hard News, Ryan Gaylor, "Climate Change Expected To Continue Stressing Oklahoma's Electric Grid To The Brink"

• First Place, Radio Feature, Beth Wallis, "Teaching during a pandemic: one Oklahoma educator shares his experience"

— — —

February 2022

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2021 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Feature Story, "Oklahoma’s Cafeterias Have Been Hit Hard by the Coronavirus"

November 2021

Freedom of Information Oklahoma

Ben Blackstock Award (Named for the late Oklahoma Press Association Executive Director, this award recognizes a non-governmental person or organization that has shown a commitment to freedom of information.)

• Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

October 2021

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

Carter S. Bradley First Amendment Award:

• Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma

RADIO

General News

• First Place, Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Early release dates for Oklahoma prisoners just got pushed back"

• Second Place, Catherine Sweeney, StateImpact Oklahoma, "A syphilis outbreak in south-central Oklahoma creates yet another strain on the state's public health system"

Spot News

• First Place, Logan Layden, "Oklahoma City George Floyd Protest Leads To Arrests, Tear Gas, And Broken Windows"

• Second Place, Logan Layden, "Trump's Tulsa Rally Comes Despite Increases Of COVID-19 Infections"

Feature Reporting

• Second Place, Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Oklahoma Arts Institute moves off Quartz Mountain and into students' living rooms"

• Third Place, Katelyn Howard, "Oklahoma Engaged: How The White Evangelical Protestant Voting Bloc Impacts Elections In Oklahoma"

Investigative and Enterprise Reporting

• Second Place, Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma and Whitney Bryen, Oklahoma Watch, "Oklahoma City mental health emergencies outpace police trained to handle them"

• Third Place, Katelyn Howard, "Oklahoma Performance Venues Hit Hard By COVID-19 Pandemic"

Government and Criminal Justice Reporting

• First Place, Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "'We are still human beings': Oklahoma prisoners, officials adjust as COVID-19 spreads"

Election Reporting

• First Place, Katelyn Howard, "Oklahoma Engaged: Oklahoma Democrats Face Uphill Battle To Be Competitive In State Politics Again"

• Second Place, Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma, and Kateleigh Mills, KOSU, "Oklahoma Engaged: Oklahoma teenagers want their voices heard to make the world a better place"

• Third Place, Katelyn Howard, "Oklahoma Engaged: How Fear And Anxiety Impact Political Behavior"

Diversity Coverage

• First Place, Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Oklahoma City leaders to reconsider police oversight following protests denouncing racial disparities"

• Third Place, Katelyn Howard, "OU International Students Face Uncertainty And Confusion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic"

Special Program/Interview/Talk Show

• Third Place, Dick Pryor, Logan Layden, Catherine Sweeney, Keith Gaddie, "Oklahoma Engaged LIVE: Voice Of The Voter Episode 3"

ONLINE

Interactive Graphic or Resource

• First Place, Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma, "StateImpact Oklahoma is tracking the hundreds of COVID-19 cases in schools"

BEST OF THE BEST

Best Broadcast Reporter

• First Place, Katelyn Howard, KGOU

• Second Place, Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma

• Third Place, Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

Oct 2021

NextGen Under 30 Awards

• Katelyn Howard, KGOU

• Robby Korth, StateImpact Oklahoma

• Catherine Sweeney, StateImpact Oklahoma

• Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

April 2021

Society of Professional Journalists

Region 8 (Texas and Oklahoma)

Large Market Print/Online

Investigative Reporting

• Second Place, Whitney Bryen (Oklahoma Watch) and Quinton Chandler (StateImpact Oklahoma), “Oklahoma City Mental Health Emergencies Outpace Police Trained to Handle Them”

— — —

February 2021

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Feature, "Cancer Survivor Inspires Hikes in Oklahoma to Experience Healing, Nature, and Community"

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Pandemic Response, "Oklahoma Performance Venues Hit Hard by COVID-19 Pandemic"

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Civil Discourse and Social Change, "Did George Floyd’s Death Affect Oklahoma’s Elections?"

July 2020

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

RADIO

General News:

• First Place: Jackie Fortier, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Pain Meds As A Public Nuisance? Oklahoma Tests New Legal Theory"

• Second Place: Jackie Fortier, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Trump Plan To Halt HIV Hits Rough Road in Rural Oklahoma"

Feature

• First Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Winter Storms To Heat Waves, How Better Climate Data Can Make Us More Prepared"

• Second Place: Jim Johnson, KGOU, "Herb Alpert On His Storied Life And Career"

• Third Place: Claire Donnelly, KGOU, "How Curious: What's The History of Oklahoma City's Drag Shows?"

Investigative/Enterprise Reporting

• First Place: Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "In Oklahoma, Lawsuit Options Limited When Prisoners Claim Constitutional Rights Violations"

• Third Place: Jackie Fortier, StateImpact Oklahoma, "People With Disabilities Unsheltered In Tornado Alley"

Government and Criminal Justice Reporting

• First Place: Caroline Halter, KGOU, "Before Roe There Was Skinner: How An Oklahoma Case Helped Legalize Abortion"

• Second Place: Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "State Standards Leave Gaps In County Jail Inspections"

Election Reporting

• First Place: Dick Pryor, Shawn Ashley, KGOU, "Capitol Insider: Getting Ready for Redistricting"

Diversity Reporting

• First Place: Claire Donnelly, KGOU, "How Curious: Where Were Oklahoma’s Green Book Listings?"

• Second Place: Caroline Halter, KGOU, "PhD Uses Hip-Hop To Explore Experiences Of Black College Students"

ONLINE

Multimedia/Podcast

• First Place: Claire Donnelly, KGOU.org, "How Curious: What Happened To All Of The 'Horny Toads?'"

• Second Place: Claire Donnelly, KGOU.org "How Curious: What's The History of Oklahoma City's Drag Shows?"

— — —

May 2020

Radio Television Digital News Association

2020 Edward R. Murrow Awards, Region 6 (Oklahoma, Texas)

• Winner (with KOSU, KWGS, KCCU), Large Newsroom division, Continuous Coverage, "Oklahoma Opioid Trial"

— — —

February 2020

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2019 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Feature, "Music Legend Herb Alpert On His Storied Life And Career"

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, General News, "Before Roe There Was Skinner: How An Oklahoma Case Helped Legalize Abortion"

May 2019

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

RADIO

General News:

• First Place: Storme Jones, "Norman City Council Checks Out Plastic Bag Fee"

• Second Place: Jacob McCleland, "Five Years After Tornado, Moore's Stronger Building Codes Haven't Hurt Market"

Sports Reporting:

• First Place: Claire Donnelly, "Oklahoma Refs Say Fan Abuse Contributing To Nationwide Shortage"

Feature

• First Place: Emily Wendler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "The Surprising Design Of A New Tulsa Park, Where Kids Learn By Escaping Adults And Facing Obstacles"

• Third Place: Claire Donnelly, "How Curious: Worse Than A Wewoka Switch?"

Investigative/Enterprise Reporting

• Second Place: Claire Donnelly, "How Curious: Why Does Oklahoma Have So Many School Districts?"

• Third Place: Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Why Oklahoma Has No Misdemeanor Drug Courts, Even Though The Law Allows Them"

Government and Criminal Justice Reporting

• First Place: Quinton Chandler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Can Oklahoma Learn From Louisiana's Criminal Justice Reform?"

• Second Place: Emily Wendler, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Ready To Walk Out: Oklahoma Teachers Say Enough Is Enough"

Election Reporting (Series)

• First Place: Caroline Halter, Quinton Chandler and Kurt Gwartney, "Oklahoma Engaged"

• Second Place: Dick Pryor, Shawn Ashley and Caroline Halter, "Capitol Insider"

Diversity Reporting

• First Place: Jackie Fortier, StateImpact Oklahoma, "People With Developmental Disabilities May Face Organ Transplant Bias"

Special Program

• First Place: Kelly McEvers, Tom Dreisbach and Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Trump Stories: Scott Pruitt"

• Second Place: Dick Pryor and Caroline Halter, "A Conversation With David Boren"

Live Broadcast

• First Place: Jacob McCleland, Rachel Hubbard, Dick Pryor, Mickie Smith and Joe Wertz, "Oklahoma Engaged: General Election Night 2018"

— — —

April 2019

Radio Television Digital News Association

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

REGION 6 (OK, TX), LARGE MARKET RADIO

• Excellence in Innovation: "Oklahoma Engaged," KGOU, KOSU, KWGS, KCCU and StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

March 2019

Arkansas-Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters

Radio Division

Outstanding News Operation - Radio (formerly Sweepstakes Award)

• KGOU

Feature Reporting

• First Place, Claire Donnelly, "How Curious: A Chinatown Underneath Oklahoma City?"

Enterprise/Investigative Reporting

• First Place, Jacob McCleland, "How Does A Town With 37 Languages Prepare For Emergencies?"

Weather Coverage

• First Place, Jacob McCleland, "Five Years After Tornado, Moore's Stronger Building Codes Haven't Hurt Market"

• Second Place, Jacob McCleland, "Five Years After Tornado, Moore Is Rethinking How It Prepares For Disasters"

Government Reporting

• Second Place, Caroline Halter, "Oklahoma Engaged: 40 Percent Of The 2019 Oklahoma Legislature Will Lack Political Experience"

Sports Reporting

• First Place, Claire Donnelly, "Oklahoma Refs Say Fan Abuse Contributing To Nationwide Shortage"

Best Reporter Portfolio

• First Place, Jacob McCleland, KGOU

— — —

March 2019

Society of Professional Journalists' Mark of Excellence Awards

Region 8 Student Competition

Best All-Around Radio Newscast

• Winner, Storme Jones

Radio News Reporting

• Winner, Storme Jones, "Norman City Council Checks Out Plastic Bag Fee"

— — —

February 2019

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2018 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Feature (Series), How Curious

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, General News, "Norman City Council Checks Out Plastic Bag Fee"

May 2018

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

RADIO

General News:

• First Place: Claire Donnelly, "Time Ticks Down For Some Of Oklahoma City’s Parking Meters"

• Third Place: Nomin Ujiyediin, "For Those With Storm Anxiety, Just The Threat Of Bad Weather Can Be Agonizing"

Government and Criminal Justice Reporting

• First Place: Storme Jones

• Second Place: Jacob McCleland, "Trump Administration's Refugee And Immigration Order Sparks Confusion On College Campuses"

Diversity Reporting

• First Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Oklahoma Bill To Protect ‘Critical Infrastructure’ Could Curb Public Protest, Critics Say"

• Third Place: Jacob McCleland, "As Cities Remove Confederate Monuments, Cherokees Grapple With Civil War Past"

Interview/Talk Show:

• First Place: Rebecca Cruise and Jacob McCleland, "Photojournalist Randy Goodman Captures Images Of Iranian Women"

Enterprise/Investigative Reporting

• Third Place: Jacob McCleland, "Trump Administration's Refugee And Immigration Order Sparks Confusion On College Campuses"

Spot News Reporting

• Third Place: Storme Jones, "Magdiel Sanchez Shooting Coverage"

Best Newscast

• Third Place: KGOU

Best Radio Reporter

• First Place: Emily Wendler, StateImpact Oklahoma

• Second Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

May 2018

Arkansas-Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters Association

Radio Division

Outstanding News Operation - Radio (formerly Sweepstakes Award)

• KGOU

Spot News Reporting

• First Place, Storme Jones, "Magdiel Sanchez Shooting Coverage"

Enterprise/Investigative Reporting

• First Place, Jacob McCleland, "Trump Administration's Refugee And Immigration Order Sparks Confusion On College Campuses"

Best Use of Sound

• Second Place, Nomin Ujiyediin, "Local Graffiti Culture Finds New Audience At Oklahoma Contemporary"

Best Newscast

• Second Place, KGOU

Best Reporter Portfolio

• First Place, Jacob McCleland, KGOU

• Second Place, Nomin Ujiyediin, KGOU

March 2018

Broadcast Education Association (National Student Competition)

Radio Newscast

• First Place, Storme Jones

— — —

March 2018

Society of Professional Journalists' Mark of Excellence Awards

Region 8 Student Competition

Radio News Reporting

• Winner, Storme Jones, "Mother Of Slain Journalist James Foley Looks Back At Five Years Since His Capture"

Radio In-depth Reporting

• Winner, Storme Jones, "For Families Who Have Kids With Special Needs, Interactions With Law Enforcement Can Be Stressful"

— — —

March 2018

National Broadcasting Society Awards (National Student Competition)

Audio News Package

• Grand Prize, Storme Jones, "OKCPD Murder Charge"

Audio Feature Package

• Grand Prize, Storme Jones, "NPD Training"

Audio Feature Segment

• Grand Prize, Storme Jones, "For Families Who Have Kids With Special Needs, Interactions With Law Enforcement Can Be Stressful"

Audio Newscast

• Grand Prize, Storme Jones

Audio Interview Segment

• Grand Prize, Storme Jones, "Mother Of Slain Journalist James Foley Looks Back At Five Years Since His Capture"

Audio Sports Package

• Grand Prize, Storme Jones, "Big 12 Championship Returns"

— — —

February 2018

Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association (Student Competition)

Radio Newscast:

• First Place, Storme Jones

Radio Division, Interview category:

• First Place, Storme Jones, "Mother Of Slain Journalist James Foley Looks Back At Five Years Since His Capture"

— — —

February 2018

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2017 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Feature (Single), "For Families Who Have Kids With Special Needs, Interactions With Law Enforcement Can Be Stressful"

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, General News, "As Cities Remove Confederate Monuments, Cherokees Grapple With Civil War Past"

October 2017

South Central Broadcasting Society (Student Awards)

Audio Informational Short

• Grand Prize, Storme Jones, “Labor Day Weekend Highlights Oklahoma Blues Tradition”

— — —

July 2017

Arkansas-Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters Association

Radio Division

Sweepstakes Award (most awards overall)

• KGOU

Spot News Reporting

• First Place, Jacob McCleland. "Holtzclaw Sentencing Difficult for Victims, but Offers Some Closure"

Feature Reporting

• Second Place, Jacob McCleland and Brian Hardzinski, "Poisonous Prey: Hunters Target Rattlesnakes in Oklahoma Hills"

Government Reporting

• First Place, KGOU and KOSU, "Oklahoma Engaged"

Best Use of Sound

• First Place, Jacob McCleland and Brian Hardzinski, "Poisonous Prey: Hunters Target Rattlesnakes in Oklahoma Hills"

• Second Place, Kate Carlton Greer, "Prison Program Rehabilitates Dogs, Provides 'Something Positive in My Life' for Inmates"

Weather Coverage

• First Place, Jacob McCleland, "Weather Prediction Technology Improves, but Communication is ‘More Complicated’"

Best Reporter Portfolio

• Second Place, Jacob McCleland

— — —

June 2017

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)

Multimedia Project, Division A (Large Staff)

• First Place, StateImpact Oklahoma, KOSU, KGOU, "Oklahoma Engaged"

Long Documentary, Division A (Large Staff)

• Second Place, StateImpact Oklahoma, "A Field Guide to State Question 777"

— — —

April 2017

Radio Television Digital News Association

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

REGION 6 (OK, TX), LARGE MARKET RADIO

• Excellence in Innovation: "Oklahoma Engaged," KOSU, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

April 2017

2016 Awards, Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

RADIO

General News:

• First Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Why Killing the Agency Protecting Oklahoma's Most Delicate Rivers Might Be the Only Way to Preserve Them"

• Second Place: Jacob McCleland, KGOU, "Weather Prediction Technology Improves, But Communication Is 'More Complicated'"

Diversity Coverage:

• First Place: Jacob McCleland, KGOU, "9 Years Later, Oklahoma Immigration Law Has Little Lasting Impact"

• Second Place: Logan Layden and Allison Herrera, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Sacred Water and the Fight Over Oklahoma's Sardis Lake"

Investigative and Enterprise Reporting:

• First Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU, "Department of Corrections Slow to Address Private Prison Contract Breaches, Records Show"

Feature:

• First Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU, "Oklahoma City Unveils Exclusive North American Matisse Exhibition"

• Second Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Why a Remote Corner of Oklahoma's Panhandle Might Be the Perfect Place to Throw a Star Party"

• Third Place: Jacob McCleland, KGOU, "'Born Sober,' But Always Plentiful: How Oklahoma Got Its Liquor Laws"

Government and Criminal Justice Reporting:

• First Place: Logan Layden and Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "State Budget Cuts Imperil Oversight of Environment and Industry"

• Third Place: Jacob McCleland, KGOU, "Proposed Medicaid Reimbursement Rate Cut Squeezes Rural Oklahoma Hospitals"

Interview/Talk Show:

• Second Place: Brian Hardzinski, KGOU, "Before 'Brown v. Board,' Oklahoma's Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Helped Desegregate Public Education"

Special Program:

• First Place: Jacob McCleland, KGOU, "Super Tuesday Speed Dating: 5 Undecided Voters, 7 Suitors, All Hoping They'll 'Swipe Right'"

• Second Place: Joe Wertz and Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "A Field Guide to State Question 777"

Election Reporting:

• First Place: Jacob McCleland, KGOU, (along with KOSU) "Oklahoma Engaged" series

• Second Place: Logan Layden and Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Right-to-Farm" series

Spot News:

• First Place: Jacob McCleland, KGOU, "Holtzclaw Sentencing Difficult for Victims, But Offers Some Closure"

— — —

February 2017

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2016 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Feature (Single), "Poisonous Prey: Hunters Target Rattlesnakes in the Oklahoma Hills"

October 2016

Black Liberated Arts Center, Inc.

• BLAC, Inc. Media Award, Jim Johnson, KGOU Radio

— — —

September 2016

Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association

• Ben Frizzell Media Award, Logan Layden (StateImpact Oklahoma)

• Ben Frizzell Media Award, Joe Wertz (StateImpact Oklahoma)

— — —

June 2016

Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters

Radio Division

Sweepstakes Award (most awards overall)

• KGOU

Best Reporter Portfolio

• First Place, Jacob McCleland

• Second Place, Kate Carlton Greer

Best Government Reporting

• First Place, Kate Carlton Greer, Brian Hardzinski, Jacob McCleland, "Making sense of US, state Supreme Court decisions’ impact on Oklahoma"

• Third Place, Kate Carlton Greer, "New Oklahoma rideshare law omits ‘sexual orientation’ in anti-discrimination policy"

• Honorable Mention Brian Hardzinski, "Despite strong support, citizens concerned ahead of Norman Forward sales tax vote"

Best Enterprise/Investigative Reporting

• First Place, Kate Carlton Greer, "Underreporting common across all sexual assault cases, especially for ethnic minorities"

• Second Place, Kate Carlton Greer, "Supreme Court upholds use of Midazolam, but how does the drug work outside executions?"

Best Spot News

• First Place, Kate Carlton Greer, "University of Oklahoma community protests, frat to close over racist video"

• Second Place, Jacob McCleland, "Holtzclaw victims speak out a day after rape, sexual assault conviction"

• Third Place, Jacob McCleland, "State, nation pause to remember 168 victims killed in Oklahoma City Bombing"

Best Feature

• First Place, Kate Carlton Greer, "Gay tribal members not guaranteed their own 'Big, Fat Creek Wedding'"

• Second Place, Jacob McCleland, "How Vietnamese refugees spent 40 years rejuvenating an Oklahoma City neighborhood"

Best Newscast

• Second Place, Brian Hardzinski

Best Use of Sound

• First Place, Jacob McCleland

• Second Place, Jacob McCleland

Best Weather Coverage

• First Place, Jacob McCleland, "Oklahoma rain a mixed blessing for drought-stricken ranchers"

• Second Place, Jacob McCleland, "Oklahoma hangs on as heavy rain continues to soak region"

• Third Place, Kate Carlton Greer, "Two years after a devastating tornado, Moore’s housing market plateaus"

• Honorable Mention, Jacob McCleland, "Oklahoma Spanish speakers find more severe weather information, but gaps remain"

Best Sports Reporting

• First Place, Jacob McCleland, Kate Carlton Greer, Brian Hardzinski, "How court battles keep Oklahoma sports hero Jim Thorpe’s final resting place in limbo"

• Second Place, Brian Hardzinski, "How Bennie Owen laid the foundation for a century of Sooner football success"

— — —

April 2016

2015 Awards, Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

RADIO

General News:

• Second Place: Jacob McCleland, "Are Last Minute Death Penalty Delays Cruel and Unusual Punishment?"

• Third Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Tulsa Area Leaders Push to Change The Arkansas River's Tainted Image"

Diversity Coverage:

• Second Place: Jacob McCleland, "Obama Highlights Internet Access Gaps at Choctaw Nation"

Enterprise Reporting:

• First Place: Joe Wertz and Michael Corey, StateImpact Oklahoma/Reveal, "Oklahoma's Man-Made Earthquakes"

• Second Place: Kate Carlton Greer, "Physically Free But Financially Imprisoned, Offenders Struggle After Incarceration"

•Third Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Why Oklahoma Had the Nation's Highest Percentage of Bee Deaths Last Year"

Feature:

• Second Place: Jacob McCleland, "School Scrambles to Preserve Newly Discovered Chalkboards From 1917"

Government Reporting:

• First Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Drought-stricken Oklahoma Communities Dealing With Prospect of Dead Lakes"

• Second Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Regulation Accelerates As Officials Move From Hesitation to 'Direct Correlation' On Oil-linked Earthquakes"

Interview/Talk Show:

• First Place: Jacob McCleland, "From Oklahoma City Bombing to Dayton Peace Accords, 1995 Was Transcendental Year"

• Second Place: Rebecca Cruise and Sam Des Prez, "Photographing and Humanizing War From Bedrooms to the Battlefield"

• Third Place: Brian Hardzinski, "Two Years Later, New Book Tells Stories of 'Merciless' May 2013 Tornadoes"

Investigative Reporting:

• First Place: Kate Carlton Greer, "Over the Years, Court Fines, Fees Have Replaced General Revenue Funds"

• Second Place: Kate Carlton Greer, "Without Structure, Stability, Many Offenders End Up Right Back In Jail"

• Third Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "As Authorities Use Permit Process to Scrutinize Wells In Earthquake Country, Oil Industry Remains Silent"

Special Program:

• First Place: Jacob McCleland, Kate Carlton Greer and Brian Hardzinski, "That April Morning: The Oklahoma City Bombing"

• Second Place: Logan Layden, "Losing Little Dixie: How Decades of Democratic Dominance Came To An End In Southeast Oklahoma"

Sports Reporting:

• First Place: Jacob McCleland, Kate Carlton Greer and Brian Hardzinski, "How Court Battles Keep Oklahoma Sports Hero Jim Thorpe's Final Resting Place in Limbo"

• Second Place: Brian Hardzinski, "How Bennie Owen Laid the Foundation For a Century of Sooner Football Success"

Spot News:

• First Place: Kate Carlton Greer, "University of Oklahoma Community Protests, Fraternity to Close Over Racist Video"

• Second Place: Jacob McCleland, "Oklahoma Hangs On As Heavy Rain Continues to Soak Region"

Best Reporting Portfolio:

• Second Place: Jacob McCleland

• Third Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma

Best Newscast:

• First Place: Brian Hardzinski

ONLINE

Blog:

• Second Place: Joe Wertz and Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma

Online Writing:

• First Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Why Oklahoma Had the Nation's Highest Percentage of Bee Deaths Last Year"

— — —

April 2016

Freedom of Information Oklahoma, Inc.

2016 Marian Opala First Amendment Award

• Karen Holp, KGOU

— — —

March 2016

Society of Professional Journalists' Mark of Excellence Awards

Region 8 Student Competition

Radio News Reporting

• Winner, Sarah Hurd, "On Indigenous Peoples' Day, Oklahoma Native Students Reflect On Heritage, 'Sooner' Legacy"

— — —

March 2016

National Broadcasting Society Awards (Student Competition)

Audio Feature Segment

• Grand Prize, Sarah Hurd, "The Complexities Of Free Speech On A University Campus"

— — —

February 2016

Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association (Student Competition)

Radio Division, Long-form Journalism category:

• First Place, Sarah Hurd, "On Indigenous Peoples' Day, Oklahoma Native Students Reflect On Heritage, 'Sooner' Legacy"

• Second Place, Patrick Smith, "Parents Helping Parents Gives Hope To Families Dealing With Addiction"

• Third Place, Courtney Kearby, "Putting Fresh Food On The Table At The Norman Farmer's Market"

— — —

February 2016

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2015 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, General News, "University of Oklahoma Community Protests Racist Video; Fraternity to Close"

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Special Programming, "That April Morning: The Oklahoma City Bombing"

October 2015

National College Broadcasters Inc. (Student Awards)

Audio Podcast category

• First Place, Sarah Hurd, "The Complexities Of Free Speech On A University Campus"

— — —

October 2015

South Central Broadcasting Society (Student Awards)

Audio Podcast category

• Grand Prize, Sarah Hurd, "The Complexities Of Free Speech On A University Campus"

— — —

August 2015

Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters Association

RADIO

Sweepstakes Winner (Most Awards)

Best Reporter Portfolio

• Second Place, Kate Carlton Greer

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney

Best Feature Reporting

• Second Place, “I’m Really Clara: Musical Explores the Flipside of Oklahoma’s Patti Page”, Jim Johnson

• Third Place: “Naughty or Nice, Holiday Pet Presents Are On the Rise”, Kate Carlton Greer

Best Weather Coverage

• First Place, “Jr. High Kids From Briarwood, Plaza Towers Feel Left Out of School Support”, Kate Carlton Greer

• Second Place, “Without FEMA Funds, Numerous Oklahoma Counties Sit on Expired Disaster Plans”, Kate Carlton Greer

Best Enterprise/Investigative Reporting

• First Place, “Moore’s Rush To Rebuild Left Hundreds of Homes With a Lesser Building Code”, Kate Carlton Greer

• Second Place, “Auditing the Storm: Low-interest Loans Go To Individuals, Busineses…Slowly”, Kate Carlton Greer

Best Government Reporting

• First Place, “First Asian American Oklahoma Legislator Elected: Historical Marker, But No Milestone”, Kate Carlton Greer

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney

Best Use of Sound

• First Place, “Wir Sind Ein Volk:” The Fall of the Berlin Wall And What It Means 25 Years Later”, Brian Hardzinski and Suzette Grillot

• Second Place, “Red Cross Program Teaches Emergency Preparedness to Kids Affected by 2013 Tornadoes”, Kate Carlton Greer

Best Newscast

• First Place, “December 12, 2014, 8:04 a.m.”, Brian Hardzinski

• Second Place, “December 10, 2014, 8:20 a.m.”, Brian Hardzinski

— — —

May 2015

2014 Awards, Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

RADIO

General News:

• Second Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Surge in Okla. Quakes Can be Traced to Drilling Operations"

• Third Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "As Oklahoma Drought Continues, Farmers Prepare For Losses"

Feature:

• First Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Lesser Prairie Chicken Peep Show: In the Field With Oklahoma's 'Threatened' Bird"

• Third Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU, "Naughty Or Nice, Holiday Pet Presents Are On The Rise"

Investigative Reporting:

• First Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU, "Moore's Rush To Rebuild Left Hundreds Of Homes With A Lesser Building Code"

• Second Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Oklahoma Oil and Gas Regulator Uses Red Tape, Not Rules, to Manage Disposal Wells in Earthquake Country"

• Third Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU, "Following Oklahoma's 2013 Tornadoes, Where Does Federal Aid Really Go?"

Diversity Coverage:

• First Place: Rebecca Cruise and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU, "‘The Price Of Sex’: Documentary Sheds Light On International Sex Trade"

• Third Place: Suzette Grillot, Sarah Hurd and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU, "Oklahoma City Non-Profit Works To Connect Undocumented Students To Education"

Special Program:

• First Place: Joe Wertz and Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Along the Watershed: Radio Documentary on the History and Future of Oklahoma's Scenic Rivers"

• Second Place: Keith Gaddie and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU, "Primary Preview: Four Oklahoma Races To Watch Tuesday"

• Third Place: Kurt Gwartney, Kate Carlton Greer, Brian Hardzinski and Patrick Roberts, KGOU, "Preparing For Oklahoma's Upcoming Storm Season"

Enterprise Reporting:

• First Place: Joe Wertz and Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Along the Watershed: A Four-Part Series on the History and Future of Oklahoma’s Scenic Rivers"

• Second Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU, "Auditing The Storm: Assistance Is Hit And Miss For Individuals After 2013 Tornadoes"

• Third Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Oklahoma Wind Power Companies Run Into Headwinds"

Election Reporting:

• First Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU, "Volume Of Uncontested Lawmaker Seats 'Not The Best Thing For Our Community'"

• Second Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU, "'Mary On The Move': Fallin Visits Small Towns Before Election Day"

Government Reporting

• Second Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Scrutiny of Subsidies Could Test the Economics of Wind Energy in Oklahoma"

Interview/Talk Show:

• First Place: Suzette Grillot and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU, "Iranian Hostage-Turned-Ambassador: Still Optimistic, Would Love To Return"

• Second Place: Suzette Grillot, Rebecca Cruise and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU, ""Wir Sind Ein Volk": The Fall Of The Berlin Wall And What It Means 25 Years Later"

Best Reporting Portfolio:

• First Place: Kate Carlton Greer, KGOU

• Second Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

April 2015

RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award (Region 6)

Continuing Coverage, Small Market Radio Division

• Winner, KGOU/KOSU/KWGS/KCCU (StateImpact Oklahoma), Quakes Traced to Drilling

March 2015

Society of Professional Journalists

Mark of Excellence Awards (Student Competition)

Radio Feature

• National Finalist, Molly Evans, "Painting to Your Own Beat"

— — —

March 2015

National Broadcasting Society Awards (Student Competition)

Audio Documentary Program

• Grand Prize (First Place), Assignment: Radio April 27, 2014, Hayley Thornton, Molly Evans, and Madeline Stebbins

— — —

March 2015

Society of Professional Journalists Region 8

Mark of Excellence Awards (Student Competition)

Radio Feature

• First Place, Molly Evans, "Painting to Your Own Beat"

Radio In-Depth Reporting

• First Place, Hayley Thornton, "Germany's Fascination With Native American Culture"

— — —

February 2015

Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association (Student Competition)

Radio Division, Long-form Journalism category:

• First Place, Sara Hurd, "Young Oklahomans Return To Their Farming Roots"

• Second Place, Molly Evans, "Painting to Your Own Beat"

• Third Place, Hayley Thornton, "Germany's Fascination With Native American Culture"

— — —

February 2015

Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts (National Student Competition)

Radio News Reporting

• Honorable Mention, Molly Evans, "A New Kind of Classroom" (Assignment: Radio)

— — —

February 2015

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2014 Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Winner, Metro Radio Division, Feature (Single), "Oklahoma, The World's Independent Christmas Music Capital?"

— — —

January 2015

William Randolph Hearst Foundation's Radio News & Features Competition (Student Awards)

• Eighth Place (nationally), Hayley Thornton, "Curesearch Walk Fights To Find Childhood Cancer Cure" and "The Diet Fit For A Caveman"

September 2014

The Oklahoma Sierra Club

• Aldo Leopold Conservation Journalism Award, Logan Layden and Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma

— — —

September 2014

South Central Broadcasting Society (Student Awards)

Audio Podcast

• Grand Prize, Molly Evans, "Painting to Your Own Beat"

• Finalist, Molly Evans, "Nancy Mergler Steps Down"

Audio News Program

• Grand Prize, Hayley Thornton, "Assignment: Radio 4-27-14"

Audio Documentary

• Finalist, Molly Evans, "A Pyrotechnic Passion"

• Finalist, Madeline Stebbins, "Singing for Each Other"

Audio Magazine

• Finalist, Hayley Thornton, "Assignment: Radio 4-13-14"

— — —

June 2014

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated

Breaking News, Division C (Small Staff)

• Second Place, KGOU, "Moore Tornado Aftermath "

Nationally Edited Breaking News, Division C (Small Staff)

• Second Place, KGOU, "Massive Tornado Takes Aim At Moore, Oklahoma"

— — —

May 2014

Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters Association

Radio Division

Sweepstakes Award (most awards)

• KGOU

Government Reporting

• First Place, Kate Carlton, "Parents, Officials Search for Solution to School Shelter Scarcity"

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Oklahoma School Districts Consider Adding Storm Shelters"

Spot News

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Moore Tornado Day 2"

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Moore Tornado Aftermath"

Best Use of Sound

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Moore Tornado Aftermath"

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Familiar Sounds Mark Anniversary of Tragic Day"

• Honorable Mention, Kurt Gwartney, "Massive Tornado Takes Air at Moore, Oklahoma"

Best Weather Coverage

• First Place, Brian Hardzinski and Joe Wertz, Morning Edition Reports from May 21, 2013

Feature Reporting

• Second Place, Kate Carlton, "Bethel Acres Family Finds New Foundation After May Tornadoes"

• Honorable Mention, Kurt Gwartney, "Coming Home: The Woody Guthrie Center Opens in Tulsa"

Enterprise/Investigative Reporting

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Oklahoma School Districts Consider Adding Storm Shelters"

• Second Place, Kate Carlton, "All Giving Not Created Equal Following Disasters"

Sports Reporting

• First Place, Brian Hardzinski, "Defending Women's Champs Baylor to Battle Cardinals' Tough Defense"

Best Reporter Portfolio

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU

• Second Place, Kate Carlton, KGOU

— — —

April 2014

2013 Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

Teacher of the Year Award: Karen Holp, KGOU, University of Oklahoma

RADIO

General News:

• First Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma “Canton businesses on the brink months after Oklahoma City water withdrawal”

• Second Place: Kate Carlton, KGOU “Ornaments give tornado victims a little Christmas cheer”

Spot News:

• Second Place: Kurt Gwartney, KGOU "No ‘universal’ best practice to save yourself from tornadoes"

• Third Place: Kurt Gwartney, KGOU "Massive tornado takes aim at Moore, Oklahoma"

Sports Reporting:

• Second Place: Brian Hardzinski, KGOU “Defending women’s champs Baylor to battle Cardinals’ tough defense”

Feature:

• First Place: Kurt Gwartney, KGOU “Coming home: The Woody Guthrie Center opens in Tulsa”

Government Reporting:

• First Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma “Why Oklahoma’s priority is storm shelters for individuals, not safe rooms for schools”

• Second Place: Kurt Gwartney, KGOU “Oklahoma school districts consider adding storm shelters”

• Third Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma “Public shelter policy in Oklahoma: Yes for nukes, no for natural disasters”

Diversity Coverage:

• First Place: Brian Hardzinski and Suzette Grillot, KGOU “Laughter as the ‘common language of the world’”

• Third Place: Brian Hardzinski, Suzette Grillot and Rebecca Cruise, KGOU "Oklahoma Syria protest, Sikh civil rights"

Special Program:

• First Place: Kurt Gwartney, Brian Hardzinski, Kate Carlton and Patrick Roberts, KGOU “KGOU panel highlights different reactions to 1999 and 2013 Moore tornadoes”

• Second Place: Joe Wertz and Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma “Troubled water: A deep dive into Oklahoma’s most precious resource”

• Third Place: Staff, KGOU “Former legislative leaders talk Oklahoma politics”

Investigative Reporting:

• Second Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma “Oklahoma’s response to man-made quakes is more passive than other states”

Enterprise Reporting:

• First Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma “Earthquake frequency increasing in Oklahoma” (several parts)

• Third Place: Kate Carlton, KGOU “All giving not created equal following disasters” (3-part series)

Interview/Talk Show:

• First Place: Kurt Gwartney, KGOU “‘Tornadapreneur’ Reed Timmer takes TV show to internet”

• Second Place: Brian Hardzinski, Suzette Grillot and Rebecca Cruise, KGOU “Memorial designer reﬂects on commemorating tragedy through architecture”

• Third Place: Kurt Gwartney and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU “Changing demographics may help recovery of southern democrats”

Best Newscast:

• First Place: Brian Hardzinski, Joe Wertz and Kurt Gwartney, KGOU May 21, 2013, 7:30 a.m. newscast

• Second Place: Kurt Gwartney, KGOU Dec. 18, 2013, 7:30 a.m. newscast

• Third Place: Brian Hardzinski and Joe Wertz, KGOU May 21, 2013, 8:49 a.m. newscast

Best Reporting Portfolio:

• First Place: Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma

• Second Place: Kurt Gwartney, KGOU

• Third Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma

ONLINE

Online Writing:

• Second Place: Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma “The federal government got Oklahoma hooked on coal, now it’s forcing a detox”

Special Report/Enterprise:

• Third Place: Joe Wertz: StateImpact Oklahoma “Hazy guidance over fracking water lines confounds commissioners and cowboys”

Interactive Graphic or Resource:

• Second Place: Joe Wertz and NPR Staff, StateImpact Oklahoma “Water ﬁght”

— — —

April 2014

2013 Sigma Delta Chi Awards

(National Award from the Society of Professional Journalists)

Radio Breaking News Category

• Honoree, KGOU, KOSU, StateImpact Oklahoma (Oklahoma Public Media Exchange), for coverage of May 20, 2013 tornado in Moore, Okla.

— — —

March 2014

Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award

(Regional Student Journalism Competition)

Radio News Reporting, 2103, Region 8

• Kate Carlton, "Parents, Officials Search for Solution to Oklahoma School Shelter Scarcity"

— — —

March 2014

National Broadcasting Society Awards (National Student Journalism Competition)

Audio Magazine Category

• Grand Prize, Meredith Everitt, Assignment: Radio, "Stories of Firsts"

Audio News Segment

• Grand Prize, Kate Carlton, "Bethel Acres Family - After May Tornadoes"

• Honorable Mention, Kate Carlton, “School Shelter Scarcity”

Audio Feature Segment

• Honorable Mention, Kate Carlton, “Kiss Me, Kate” (Assignment: Radio)

— — —

February 2014

Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association (Student Media Competition)

Entertainment/Talk Program

• First Place, Brant Morrell and Hayley Thornton, Assignment: Radio, "Firsts"

Long-Form Journalism Category

• First Place, Brant Morrell, "Trojan Study"

• Second Place, Kate Carlton, "Bethel Acres Family (New Home)"

• Third Place, Hayley Thornton, "Human Trafficking"

— — —

February 2014

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2013 Outstanding Achievement AwardsMetro Radio Division

General News Category

• KGOU, "Massive Tornado Hits Moore, Oklahoma"

Feature (Single) Category

• KGOU, "Coming Home: Woody Guthrie Center Opens in Tulsa"

Special Programming Category

• KGOU, "Laughter as the Common Language of the World" [World Views]

June 2013

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated

News/Public Affairs Program, Division C (Small Staff)

• Second Place, KGOU, "World Views: Remembering Anthony Shadid"

— — —

May 2013

Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence (Student Awards)

Region 8 (OK-TX)

Best All-Around Radio Newscast

• First Place, KGOU Student Staff, "Assignment: Radio In-Depth Reports"

Radio News Reporting

• First Place, Jessica Wilder, "Human Trafficking in Oklahoma"

Radio Feature

• First Place, Michael Rymer, "The Art of Foley"

• Second Place, Paige Willet, "HIV in Oklahoma"

— — —

May 2013

Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters

Sweepstakes Award (most awards)

• KGOU

Best Weather Coverage

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Wildfires Burn Across Oklahoma"

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney

Feature Reporting

• First Place, Jim Johnson, "Artist Spotlight: Parker Millsap and Michael Rose"

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney

Best Reporter Portfolio

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney

Enterprise/Investigative Reporting

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Victims Feel Slighted by Oklahoma City Bombing Fund"

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney

Best Newscast

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney

Government Reporting

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney

Spot News

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney

Best Use of Sound

• Second Place, Michael Rymer

• Honorable Mention, Jim Johnson

Sports Reporting

• First Place, Brian Hardzinski and Suzette Grillot, "World Views: International Politics of the Olympics"

— — —

April 2013

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

Radio Categories:

General News

• First Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Meet the woman who moved a pipeline"

• Second Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Ex-offender helps build careers by giving felons work"

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU, "Victims feel slighted by Oklahoma bombing fund"

Spot News

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU, "Wildfires burn across Oklahoma"

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU, "Tornado outbreak hits nation’s midsection"

Feature

• Second Place, Michael Rymer, KGOU, "Assignment: Radio: The sound of movies"

• Third Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Drought keeps Oklahoma pilot grounded"

Election Reporting

• First Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "2012 Ballot measures series"

• Second Place, Keith Gaddie, Kurt Gwartney, Kim Gaddie, KGOU, "Oklahoma Voices: Election Overview"

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU, "Election night summaries"

Government Reporting

• Third Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "How to raise taxes in a red state"

Diversity Coverage

• First Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Female felons in Oklahoma face unique employment challenges"

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU, "'The Coming of the Blessing' seeks to reduce premature births"

Special Program

• Second Place, Jim Johnson, KGOU, "Wanda Jackson: Unfinished business"

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU, "Oklahoma Voices: The debt bomb"

Investigative Reporting

• Second Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "The public costs of a private prison riot in Oklahoma"

Enterprise Reporting

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU, "'The Coming of the Blessing' seeks to reduce premature births"

Sports Reporting

• Second Place, Brian Hardzinski and Suzette Grillot, KGOU, "World Views: Bart Conner on the International Politics of the Olympics"

Interview/Talk Show

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU, "Oklahoma Voices: The state of storm prediction"

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU, "Oklahoma Voices: OKC’s rise to ‘big league city'"

• Third Place, Zach Messitte, Brian Hardzinski, Joshua Landis and Monica Sharp, KGOU, "World Views: Nada Bakri on her husband, Anthony Shadid"

Reporting Portfolio

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney

• Second Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma

Newscast

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney and Brian Hardzinski, KGOU

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, KGOU

Online Categories:

Online Writing

• First Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "In rural Oklahoma, drilling hits close to home"

• Second Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Meet the woman who moved a pipeline"

• Third Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Drought deepens despite Oklahoma’s water ‘surplus"

Special Report/Enterprise

• First Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "How to raise taxes in a red state"

• Third Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "An impaired economy and more moonshining in southeastern Oklahoma"

Interactive Graphic or Resource

• First Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Visualized: Oklahoma is a leader in locking people up"

• Third Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma, "Migration patterns: Where Oklahoma’s workers are coming from"

— — —

March 2013

National Broadcasting Society Awards (National Student Journalism competition)

Audio Magazine Category

• Grand Prize, Meredith Everitt and Lauren Abram, Assignment: Radio, "Word of the Day: Loss"

Audio Feature Category

• Finalist/Honorable Mention, Michael Rymer, "The Art of Foley" (Assignment: Radio)

— — —

February 2013

Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts (National Student Audio competition)

Radio Newscast Category

• Second Place, Meredith Everitt, "In-depth Reports" (Assignment: Radio)

— — —

February 2013

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

2012 Outstanding Achievement Awards

Metro Radio Division

General News Category

• KGOU, "Victims Feel Slighted by Oklahoma Bombing Fund"

Feature (Single) Category

• KGOU, "Chesapeake Energy Drives Oklahoma City Economy"

Special Programming Category

• KGOU, "Artist Spotlight: Parker Millsap and Michael Rose"

November 2012

South Central Broadcasting Society Competition (Student)

Audio Magazine Program

• First Place, Meredith Everitt and Lauren Abram/KGOU-FM, Assignment: Radio "Word of the Day: Loss”

• Second Place, Clay Tucker, Meredith Everitt and A.J. Soliven/KGOU-FM, Assignment: Radio "Word of the Day: Gift”

• Honorable Mention, Meredith Everitt/KGOU-FM, Assignment: Radio "Community Events”

— — —

June 2012

Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters

Best Use of Sound

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Oklahoma's Parched Land Needs Massive Rainfall"

Best Weather Coverage

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Oklahoma's Parched Land Needs Massive Rainfall"

Feature Reporting

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Oklahoma's Parched Land Needs Massive Rainfall"

Best Reporter Portfolio

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney

Enterprise/Investigative Reporting

• Second Place, Graham Lee Brewer, "Identity Fraud Still a Major Concern with E-Verify"

Best Newscast

• Second Place, Brian Hardzinski and Kurt Gwartney

Government Reporting

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, "State Education Board Meets in Chaos; Next Meeting"

— — —

April 2012

Society of Professional Journalists - Oklahoma Pro Chapter

Radio Categories:

General News

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Oklahoma's parched land needs massive rainfall"

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney, "State Education Board meets in chaos"

Spot News

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Wildfires hit Oklahoma County"

Feature

• Second Place, Brian Hardzinski, "StoryCorps in Oklahoma: Looking back at the 'tremendous hate' of bullies"

Government Reporting

• First Place, Logan Layden, "Illegal immigration debate breeds confusion"

• Second Place, Kurt Gwartney, "State Education board meeting"

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, "State House promises DHS changes"

Diversity Coverage

• First Place, Susan Shannon, "Indian Times: A native look back at 2011"

• Second Place, Brian Hardzinski, "StoryCorps in Oklahoma: 'He never asked that question, again' of having two moms"

• Third Place, Brian Hardzinski, "StoryCorps in Oklahoma: 'Coming out to the entire country' with HIV"

Special Program

• First Place, Keith Gaddie and Kurt Gwartney, "U.S. Census and redistricting primer"

• Second Place, Zach Messitte and Brian Hardzinski, "World Views: Israeli-Palestinian conflict"

Enterprise Reporting

• First Place, Logan Layden, "Illegal immigration debate breeds confusion"

Interview/Talk Show

• Second Place, Keith Gaddie and Kurt Gwartney, "U.S. Census and redistricting primer"

• Third Place, Kurt Gwartney, "Oklahoma Voices: City Rep celebrates success"

Reporting Portfolio

• First Place, Kurt Gwartney

• Second Place, Logan Layden, StateImpact Oklahoma

Online Categories:

Online Writing

• First Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma

Interactive Graphic or Resource

• Second Place, Joe Wertz, StateImpact Oklahoma

