Score discounts from local businesses and support KGOU at the same time by downloading the iBuy app!

iBuy is a platform for local businesses to share offers and discounts, and KGOU receives a portion of the proceeds. It’s a great tool to save money, support local businesses and help KGOU all at once.

You can download the app on the Apple Store or Google Play.

Follow iBuy on Facebook and Instagram for announcements and offers.

If you’re a business owner interested in participating, email info@ibuyapp.com or visit the iBuy website.