KGOU currently has two open positions for students enrolled in the University of Oklahoma.

Title: Student Host/Producer (Fall)

Reports to: General Manager

KGOU Radio, Norman, Oklahoma

KGOU public radio is looking for a Student Host/Producer to help us inform our diverse audience and produce engaging stories about the people who live here. KGOU has a strong tradition of local, state, and regional news coverage with an emphasis on compelling storytelling. This is a unique opportunity to gain practical, real-world announcing, reporting, and producing experience at the University of Oklahoma’s award-winning NPR member station.

KGOU seeks a talented and dedicated student with an insatiable curiosity, a keen ability to identify and communicate meaningful stories, a warm, conversational delivery and strong audio production skills. Responsibilities include writing and announcing news, audio production, posting stories for web, producing community events calendar announcements and other operational duties as needed.

Skills include:

Proficiency with Associated Press (AP) writing style.

Proficiency with audio or video editing and production software (Adobe Audition or comparable).

Proficiency in on-air announcing, reporting or audio/video production.

Preferences include:

Ability to work independently, be detail-oriented, reliable, and responsible, practice effective time management and perform well under deadline pressure.

Experience creating digital news content for a blog, website, or social media.

Exhibit critical thinking skills and editorial judgment.

Regular consumer of news and public affairs reporting, including current events in Oklahoma.

Must be enrolled as a student at the University of Oklahoma. This position offers up to 25 hours of paid work time per week, primarily occurring weekdays either 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Days/shifts are flexible. This position is temporary, non-exempt with hourly rate of $12.00 per hour.

More information is available at http://kgou.org/jobs. The application is made online at https://jobs.ou.edu – search for Requisition 492852. KGOU Radio is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Protected veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. KGOU’s broadcasts reach more than one million people in Oklahoma. We also deliver content on our news-forward website, social media, podcasts, mobile apps and smart speakers.

Title: Student Host/Producer (Spring)

Reports to: General Manager

KGOU Radio, Norman, Oklahoma

KGOU public radio is looking for a Student Host/Producer to help us inform our diverse audience and produce engaging stories about the people who live here. KGOU has a strong tradition of local, state, and regional news coverage with an emphasis on compelling storytelling. This is a unique opportunity to gain practical, real-world announcing, reporting, and producing experience at the University of Oklahoma’s award-winning NPR member station.

KGOU seeks a talented and dedicated student with an insatiable curiosity, a keen ability to identify and communicate meaningful stories, a warm, conversational delivery and strong audio production skills. Responsibilities include writing and announcing news, audio production, posting stories for web, producing community events calendar announcements and other operational duties as needed.

Skills include:



Proficiency with Associated Press (AP) writing style.

Proficiency with audio or video editing and production software (Adobe Audition or comparable).

Proficiency in on-air announcing, reporting or audio/video production.

Preferences include:



Ability to work independently, be detail-oriented, reliable, and responsible, practice effective time management and perform well under deadline pressure.

Experience creating digital news content for a blog, website, or social media.

Exhibit critical thinking skills and editorial judgment.

Regular consumer of news and public affairs reporting, including current events in Oklahoma.

Must be enrolled as a student at the University of Oklahoma. This position offers up to 25 hours of paid work time per week, primarily occurring weekdays either 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Days/shifts are flexible. This position is temporary, non-exempt with hourly rate of $12.00 per hour.

More information is available at http://kgou.org/jobs. The application is made online at https://jobs.ou.edu – search for Requisition 494381. KGOU Radio is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Protected veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. KGOU’s broadcasts reach more than one million people in Oklahoma. We also deliver content on our news-forward website, social media, podcasts, mobile apps and smart speakers.