KGOU Radio is an NPR station located on the third floor of Copeland Hall at the University of Oklahoma campus. Through our practicum and independent study courses, we offer several opportunities for students to learn real-world audio production, broadcast, journalism and digital media skills.

Cate Howell 2024 practicum students Chandler Lee and Sophie Diment in the KGOU control room

Practicum (JMC 3011)/Independent Study (JMC 4990/5990) at KGOU

Positions available for Spring 2026. Number of positions in parenthesis.

Operations/Production (1) Write, voice and produce on-air announcements Record and edit audio (skills needed to produce podcasts) Research and prepare for production of KGOU music shows Research, write and produce community events announcements Assist with operations and programming

News and Public Affairs (2) Research and write news stories and features for digital and broadcast Produce photographs for digital (online) news stories Report local community news for regional locations

Public and Donor Relations, Events, and Promotion (2) Assist planning and implementation of KGOU events Assist KGOU newsletter production Do writing, photography, and announcing for KGOU community outreach Assist with advertising design and placement Assist fundraising (advancement) strategy



Digital Media Production and Strategy (1) Produce short promotional and informational videos Create social media content - images, videos, graphics (think TikTok) Conceptualize, produce content to support KGOU digital transformation



Practicum requires six (6) hours per week (90 hours per semester) in a real-world job environment directed by professional staff for one (1) credit hour. Up to six (6) positions each semester. Independent Study requires 60 hours per semester (at least 45 hours in class) plus research and writing assignments for one (1) credit hour.

Course prerequisites: Permission of instructor, JMC 2033 (Media Writing and Storytelling).

For more information, contact KGOU General Manager Dick Pryor at manager@kgou.org or 405-325-2222.

Other student opportunities