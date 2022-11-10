StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results
Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books.
The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state.
Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters.
