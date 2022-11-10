© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-11.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results

KGOU | By StateImpact Oklahoma,
Robby KorthCatherine SweeneyBeth WallisLogan Layden
Published November 10, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST
IMG_3909-1920x1440.jpg
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
A resident enters a voting area at the Career Technology Center in Sapulpa for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election.

Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books.

The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state.

Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Tags
Politics and Government 2022 Elections
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
See stories by Robby Korth
Catherine Sweeney
Catherine Sweeney grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and attended Oklahoma State University. She has covered local, state and federal government for outlets in Oklahoma, Colorado and Washington, D.C.
See stories by Catherine Sweeney
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on energy and environmental topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Beth Wallis
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.