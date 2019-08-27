All Songs Rewind: This Summer, Think Pink

Note: This episode originally ran in July, 2018.

It all started with a tweet. (Doesn't it always?)

Last June, NPR Music's Lars Gotrich tweeted just one word: "roséwave." Then, a follow-up that was more like a challenge: "Y'all can already list 5 bands for which roséwave rings true, c'mon." He wasn't exactly describing a genre — more a lifestyle that deserved (or, perhaps, inherently contained within it) its own soundtrack.

Rosé wine, the pink varietal that was once a punchline, has become ubiquitous in the summer months. Roséwave defies easy definition; it's meant to be felt, not understood. "It's unapologetic enjoyment for something maybe a little basic, but makes you feel good," one enthusiast offered.

Last year, when we published the first official roséwave playlist, its patron saints were HAIM, Lorde and Migos. When we re-launched roséwave this summer, that title went to artists like Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin and Dua Lipa, who have all given us summer-ready tracks that pair perfectly with pink drinks.

Of course, that's just the beginning. Just as many varieties of grapes can make rosé, many genres of music fall within the loving embrace of this style. In this special episode of All Songs Considered, NPR Music's official roséwave correspondents — Lars Gotrich, Lyndsey McKenna and Marissa Lorusso — fill you in on how to shade your summer pink with this new soundtrack.

