An original prototype of the 'Pong' video game system sells at auction

"Pong" was one of the first arcade games in the 1970s, which eventually spawned Atari's "Home Pong." An original prototype of the video game system was auctioned off for more than $270,000. The creator said, when moving into the home market, they needed to make sure it was sold at a price people could afford, which back then was 55 bucks. And my family set up ours on our ping pong table, which I always found ironic.

