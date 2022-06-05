Sunday Puzzle: Hidden capitals

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each conceals the name of a world capital phonetically somewhere within it.

Example: Have you heard the new eBay jingle? --> BEIJING

1. Is everyone at the mosque obeying he rules?

2. Show me the new saddlebag daddy bought.

3. We knew deli-made sandwiches would be better than home-made ones.

4. Three ninja cart away hundreds of swords.

5. A dog and a cat — man, do they fight!

6. Is the twist-tie paper or plastic?

7. Park rangers wonder — can bear attacks harm humans?

8. I remember Lyndon Johnson

9. You can't compare Islamic and Hindu traditions.

10. At clown school Clarabelle graded all the other students.

11. The mother playing peek-a-boo caressed all her children.

12. The racing enthusiast wanted a NASCAR tombstone.

Last week's challenge: Take an abbreviation found in text messages. Reverse the first two letters, and the result sounds like something else often found in text messages. What are these things?

Challenge answer: OMG --> Emoji

Winner: Bill Holcomb of Kauai, Hawaii

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ben Bass of Chicago. The name of what country contains a deodorant and an air freshener in consecutive letters?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.