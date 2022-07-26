Host departures, cancelled shows and nonrenewals: What's going on with late-night TV?

The duo known as the Bodega Boys is splitting up — and their late-night Showtime series “Desus and Mero” won’t be renewed for a fifth season. Only a few months earlier, James Corden, the host of CBS’s “The Late Late Show,” announced his plans to leave the show. And TBS has canceled “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about what’s going on in the world of late-night television.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.