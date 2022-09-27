How the Biden administration is tackling pandemic fraud

Last week, a report by the Labor Department found that a total of $45.6 billion was stolen from the nation’s unemployment insurance program during the pandemic.

This number far exceeds the estimated $16 billion in stolen funds reported last year. Additionally, federal prosecutors recently charged 48 people in Minnesota for embezzling $250 million from federal nutrition programs in the largest pandemic fraud case in the country.

Two years after the creation of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, how is the Biden administration handling fraud? And what does accountability look like for those who stole public money?

