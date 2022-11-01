N.K. Jemisin on science fiction, world building, and New York City

N.K. Jemisin has been called “the most celebrated science fiction and fantasy writer of her generation.”

She’s the author of the acclaimed “Broken Earth” trilogy, which swept the Hugo Awards for three consecutive years.

That series takes place on an alien planet with a single supercontinent called Stillness, where every few centuries its inhabitants experience a period of catastrophic climate change.

Her latest series is a bit different. It’s set in modern-day New York City — but it’s a New York where the boroughs come alive, quite literally, to fight off eldritch horrors and protect the city’s soul.

The second installment in the Great Cities series is called “The World We Make.” We sit down with N.K. Jemisin to talk about it.

