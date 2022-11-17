© 2022 KGOU
Hugh Bonneville on his career, 'Downton Abbey,' and playing Robert DeNiro's leg

WAMU 88.5 | By James Morrison
Published November 17, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST
Hugh Bonneville attends the world premiere of "Downton Abbey: A New Era" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England.
You might know him fromthe televisionprogram “Downtown Abbey” Orthe film adaptation of the beloved children’s story Paddington. Or maybe from the time he played Robert DeNiro’s leg.

Well, however you knowHugh Bonneville, chances are you’re a fan.

He’s had a long and successful career as an actor. And now, he’s sharing memories from life in a new book titled “Playing Under the Piano: From Downtown to Darkest Peru.”

James Morrison
