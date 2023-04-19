© 2023 KGOU
Immigration law prevents family from staying together in U.S., but there's a bipartisan solution

Published April 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
Ed Markowitz and his wife Rocio are not able to live in the U.S. because of immigration laws. (Courtesy of Ed Markowitz)
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Ed Markowitz, a U.S. Navy veteran who is living in Canada because his wife is currently barred from living in the U.S. due to federal immigration law.

Later, Ashley DeAzevedo, the president of American Families United, a group which is fighting to fix situations like Markowitz’s, shares more about the progress of bipartisan legislation to address these bars for spouses of U.S. citizens.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

