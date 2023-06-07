From prison to art gallery, former inmates take center stage

When Sherrill Roland talks about his art, he's sure to mention steel, resin and Kool-Aid. These materials, easily accessible during his time in prison, still figure prominently in the art he creates now that he's free.

"You'd be surprised how many Kool-Aid flavors there are," Roland said.

He used lemonade-flavored Kool-Aid in his featured piece "168.803," and cherry, blue raspberry and grape flavors in other sculptures in this series.

/ Courtesy of Tanya Bonakdar Gallery and Ford Foundation Gallery / Courtesy of Tanya Bonakdar Gallery and Ford Foundation Gallery Sherrill Roland, "168.803," 2021. Steel, enamel, Kool-Aid, acrylic medium, epoxy resin.

Kool-Aid-filled lines represent the offset pattern of a cinder block wall Roland stared at during his time in jail in 2013 while dreaming about his home in North Carolina.

"This was an unsafe space," Roland said. "Home, in relation to this environment, was a safe space."

Roland, who was wrongfully incarcerated on a misdemeanor charge for more than 10 months during his first year of graduate school, is one of the artists featured in the Ford Foundation Gallery's show, "No Justice Without Love." The works, on display through June 30, address themes of mass incarceration and criminal justice, and many of the featured artists are formerly incarcerated.

