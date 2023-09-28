Here's what happened at the second 2024 GOP primary debate

Seven Republicans qualified for last night’s presidential primary debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, the candidates gathered on stage without the current front-runner: former President Donald Trump, who was, at the same time, meeting with auto workers in Michigan.

So did Trump’s absence loom as one might have expected it to? And where are the candidates finding space for alignment and disagreement with both Trump and each other?

