1A Remaking America: The off-year elections of 2023

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey
Published November 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron greets supporters following his victory in the Republican primary for governor at an election night watch party at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.
Abortion is on the ballot in Ohio. The Kentucky governor’s race is drawing national attention and millions of dollars in out-of-state spending. Eyes are also on Virginia as Republicans and Democrats vie for control of the state’s legislature

What’s at stake in the 2023 Elections? And what could they signal for the rest of the country next November when it comes to key issues? 

This show is part of 1A’s Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

 

 

Anna Casey
