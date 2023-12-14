The News Roundup - International

This year’s UN climate conference COP28 came to a close with the participating nations agreeing on a historic first calling for a global transition away from fossil fuels.

The United States once again vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the UN Security Council. The resolution was put forward by the United Arab Emirates that was backed by more than 90 member states.

And in soccer, a match in Turkey is set to resume next week after the president of a team was arrested for punching a referee at the end of a match after allegedly threatening to kill him.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5