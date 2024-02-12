Jeffrey Rosen on 'the pursuit of happiness'

The Declaration of Independence promises the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

At a time when the language and intent of the Constitution are under intense scrutiny, one legal scholar is particular is out to explore what the founders may have meant when they defined that last part as an inalienable right.

Nowadays, most of us think of happiness as something that results from the pursuit of pleasure. But writer and historian Jeffery Rosen says the Founding Fathers had other ideas.

We talk to Rosen, the president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, about his latest book, “The Pursuit of Happiness,” and what the founders had in mind for our country.

