The little-known history of Annie Fisher and her famous beaten biscuits

Annie Fisher is a little-known Black caterer whose story was almost lost to history. Despite the barriers brought by the Jim Crow era, Fisher built a million-dollar empire with her famous beaten biscuits, which grew in popularity far beyond her hometown of Columbia, Missouri.

KCUR’s Mackenzie Martin shares her story.

