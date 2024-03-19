Georgia election interference case: What's next?

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with former DeKalb County, Georgia, district attorney Gwen Keyes Fleming about what’s next in the election interference case in Georgia against former President Donald Trump. His lawyers are expected to appeal a decision last week that allowed district attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case despite the appearance of a conflict of interest with her lead prosecutor, who has since resigned from the case.

