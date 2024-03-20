Aoife O’Donovan reaches back into women's history on 'All My Friends'

Aoife O’Donovanis a singer and songwriter who’s no stranger to success.

Her new album, “All My Friends,” is out March 22 and is inspired by the suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt, who helped womenearnthe right to vote in1920. She began writing the record in the midst of the pandemic after being asked to write music for the centennial of American women’s right to vote.

It is her fourth solostudioalbum.Why dip into history for her latest work? We talk about it.

