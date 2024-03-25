© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 1A Record Club listens to Shakira's 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero, Barb Anguiano
Published March 25, 2024 at 7:08 AM CDT
Colombian singer Shakira performs on stage during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla.
Colombian singer Shakira performs on stage during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla.

Shakira released her new album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” last Friday. It’s her first in seven years.

The cross-genre, cross–culture singer’s 12th album covers her most recent breakup and journey of self-discovery. She says that making the album was “an alchemical process” where “[her] tears transformed into diamonds.”

The 1A Record Club convenes to dive into the musical world that Shakira has built: a career that’s spanned multiple continents, languages, cultures, and audiences.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Michael Falero, Barb Anguiano
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.