More Chinese asylum seekers are crossing the U.S. southern border

Published April 30, 2024 at 7:11 AM CDT
A group of people, including many from China, walk along the wall after crossing the border with Mexico to seek asylum, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, near Jacumba, Calif. A major influx of Chinese migration to the United States on a relatively new and perilous route through Panama's Darién Gap jungle has become increasingly popular thanks to social media. (Gregory Bull/AP)
A group of people, including many from China, walk along the wall after crossing the border with Mexico to seek asylum, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, near Jacumba, Calif. A major influx of Chinese migration to the United States on a relatively new and perilous route through Panama's Darién Gap jungle has become increasingly popular thanks to social media. (Gregory Bull/AP)

The number of Chinese migrants crossing into the United States at the sothern border has been growing. They’re often flying to Ecuador or another South American country and walking north through the Darien Gap, following the route millions of Central American migrants take and applying for asylum when they arrive in the United States.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks about the challenges Chinese migrants face when they arrive here with April Xu, a reporter for the nonprofit news outlet Documented, which covers immigrants in New York.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

