Andrew Bird's 'Sunday Morning Put-On' revisits a golden age of jazz

Andrew Bird‘s new album is his take on nine jazz standards from a bygone era of jazz, but he says he approached tunes like “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face” and “I Fall in Love Too Easily” as if they were his own.

The album’s title “Sunday Morning Put-On” refers to an earlier era of Bird’s life, when he would stay up all night listening to jazz on WBEZ as a twenty-something in Chicago.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Bird about finding new energy in timeless material.

