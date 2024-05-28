© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma sunset
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Academic workers plan strike at UCLA and UC Davis

Published May 28, 2024 at 8:06 AM CDT
University security officers push back pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
University security officers push back pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Academic workers at the University of California’s Los Angeles and Davis campuses are planning a strike on Tuesday. They’re protesting the school’s response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations earlier this spring. The workers include teaching assistants and researchers, represented by the United Auto Workers.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Shawn Hubler, California correspondent for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.