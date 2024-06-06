Voting, D-Day, and democracy through a different lens

Imagine starting the week thinking you have the right to vote, and by Friday, it’s gone.

That’s what happened to residents of Kansas.

Last week, the state’s Supreme Court ruled 4 to 3 that Kansans do not have a fundamental right to vote under the state constitution’s Bill of Rights.

With the November elections only five months away, what might this ruling mean for the future of voting rights in Kansas and across the country?

We also look at democracy through a different lens: from the shores of Normandy on the 80thanniversary of D-Day.

