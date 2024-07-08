Darius Rucker on Hootie and the Blowfish, country fame, and a life of music

Darius Rucker found success in the music industry as the lead singer of the rock band Hootie and the Blowfish, whose first album sold 21 million copies. That record, “Cracked Rear View,” was released thirty years ago.

His love of music has defined his personal life, too. From Al Green to KISS to Nanci Griffith, Darius Rucker writes about the chapters of his life so far in his new memoir, “Life’s Too Short.”

Decades after his success as a rock star, Rucker launched his career as a solo country artist. He became the first Black musician with a No. 1 album on the country charts in 25 years. His cover of “Wagon Wheel” won a Grammy in 2013.

There have been challenges, too. Rucker was arrested on drug charges earlier this year following a difficult relationship with substances throughout his life.

We sit down with him to talk about his memoir and more.

