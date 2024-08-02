The News Roundup - International

Israel says two major leaders of Hamas were killed this week. The group’s top political leader was killed in Iran on Wednesday by a planted explosive. His death was announced by Iran and confirmed by Hamas. Both have blamed Israel for the assassination.

This week the U.N. Human Rights Office issued a report saying tens of thousands of Palestinians have been arbitrarily detained by Israeli authorities since Oct. 7 and been subjected to waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, dogs attacks, and other forms of mistreatment.

Al-Jazeera says two reporters were killed in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Wednesday. Correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami al-Rifi were killed in a blast that struck a car in Gaza City.

