© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wider conflict looms large in the Middle East

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:45 AM CDT
People hold up the Palestinian flag and a portrait of assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh Hamas chief during a rally at Tehran University, in the Iranian capital Tehran as Iran declares three days of mourning.
People hold up the Palestinian flag and a portrait of assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh Hamas chief during a rally at Tehran University, in the Iranian capital Tehran as Iran declares three days of mourning.

The Middle East is bracing for a wider war anda ceasefire deal in Gaza hangs in the balance.

This week Iran organized an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(a coalition of Muslim-majority states) to discuss a response to the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehranin July.

Hamas blames Israel for his killing but Israel has neitherconfirmednor denied responsibility.   

 Now,Israel says it’s preparing for Iran to retaliate. What does the future hold for the region?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.