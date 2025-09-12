© 2025 KGOU
Trump says suspect in Charlie Kirk murder in custody

By Michel Martin,
Marisa Peñaloza
Published September 12, 2025 at 9:05 AM CDT

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody," President Trump told Fox & Friends, adding he is "always subject to be corrected."

