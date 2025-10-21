From lava cheese to tomato pie: 3 dishes for your next potluck

/ Courtesy Catie Gainor / Courtesy Catie Gainor Catie Ganor's potluck from her cookbook club that she hosts through her cookbook store Binding Agents in Philadelphia. (Courtesy Catie Gainor)

As Americans stress about rising grocery prices, we look into potlucks as one way to gather on a budget.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Catie Gainor about some of her favorite recipes. She’s the owner of Binding Agents, a cookbook bookstore in Philadelphia.

Bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with goat cheese and pistachios

Ingredients

16 Medjool dates, pitted

4 oz goat cheese (or cream cheese for milder flavor)

1/4 cup chopped pistachios (or almonds, pecans, etc.)

8 slices thin-cut bacon, halved

Toothpicks, for securing

Drizzle of balsamic glaze

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the filling: In a bowl, mix goat cheese and chopped pistachios until combined. Stuff the dates: Open each pitted date gently and fill with about 1 teaspoon of the goat cheese mixture. Press closed. Wrap with bacon: Wrap each stuffed date with a half strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick if needed. Bake: Arrange on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 18–22 minutes, turning once, until the bacon is crispy and golden. Drizzle with balsamic glaze or hot honey just before serving for an extra flavor punch. Serve warm (or room temp—they hold well!).

Balsamic Glaze

Ingredients

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1–2 tablespoons honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar (optional, for sweetness)

Instructions

Pour balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan. Add sweetener if using. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally. Let it reduce for 10–15 minutes, or until it’s thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from heat (it will thicken more as it cools). Cool before drizzling. Store in a jar in the fridge for weeks.

Recipe by Jane Clayson.

Tomato pie

Recipe by Jane Clayson.

Lava cheese

Recipe by Catie Gainor.

