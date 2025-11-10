Inside Vibe's merger with Rolling Stone

Vibe magazine is merging with Rolling Stone to help bolster its hip-hop coverage to include podcasts, long-form journalism and social media. The magazine was founded by Quincy Jones in 1992 at a time when few mainstream publications were covering the rise of hip-hop and R&B.

Mark Anthony Neal, a professor of African and African American studies at Duke University, joins us to discuss what this merger could mean for the future of Black cultural criticism.

