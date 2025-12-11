© 2025 KGOU
Bobby Carter's Top 10 Albums of 2025

By Bobby Carter
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST

I feel like music in general got back on track in 2025, in terms of balance and discovery. This year brought us the expected massive moments but also plenty to look forward to. There's been a lot written about how music is being received by the mainstream, yet the music I love personally is more influential and impactful than ever.

1. Daniel Caesar, Son of Spergy
2. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo 2
3. Isaia Huron, CONCUBANIA
4. Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out
5. Geese, Getting Killed
6. Sasha Keable, act right
7. Turnstile, NEVER ENOUGH
8. Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
9. Kaicrewsade, Joint4u!
10. Rochelle Jordan, Through the Wall

Read about more of NPR Music's favorite albums of 2025 and our list of the 125 best songs of 2025.

Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
