Former House Speaker jumps into lieutenant governor’s race

A former Republican Speaker of the Oklahoma House has entered the race for lieutenant governor.

T.W. Shannon said his leadership skills and accomplishments make him the best candidate for the job. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is term limited.

Shannon served eight years in the House. He was House Speaker from 2013 to 2014.

Provided T.W. Shannon

While in the House, he championed welfare and workers compensation reform.

Shannon most recently served as senior adviser to the Secretary for Rural Prosperity in the Trump administration.

“I got to see firsthand how, when you have a leader that has a vision, how that can make a difference,” said Shannon, who holds a law degree. “I’m coming home because I want to take that same type of America First agenda and make sure we in the state of Oklahoma are applying the same principles.”

He previously made two unsuccessful bids for the U.S. Senate and served as the former CEO of Chickasaw Community Bank in Oklahoma City and on the Oklahoma Transportation Commission.

Shannon, 47, said because he has run for public office before, he has some name recognition, which is an advantage.

He is among seven Republicans, one Democrat and one independent who have announced plans to seek the post.

Formal candidate filing for state and legislative posts runs from April 1-3.