OKC warehouse no longer being considered for ICE detention center

Plans to convert a warehouse into an immigration detention facility appear to be off the table after the property's owners ended talks with the federal government, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced on social media Thursday.

In the post, Holt said he met with the facility's owners this morning. They confirmed they were no longer working with the Department of Homeland Security.

Earlier this month, residents learned of the proposed facility in a letter to the city detailing plans to convert a warehouse at 2800 S. Council Rd. The letter, dated Dec. 23, describes how the building could be used to accommodate 500 to 1,500 people at any one time for immigration processing. The facility was not going to be used for holding detainees for longer-term periods.

The Oklahoma County Assessor's website lists an address in Kansas for the owners of the property. KOSU contacted the property development firm associated with that address but did not hear back before the time of publishing.

Holt said the owners do not live in Oklahoma and don't own other properties in the city.

"I commend the owners for their decision and thank them on behalf of the people of Oklahoma City," Holt said in the post.

The proposal received criticism from city leadership and residents. At a city council meeting on Tuesday, residents took turns speaking out against the development for more than three hours . Council members also voiced their concerns.

"We are hard workers, we are compassionate, we believe in public safety. ICE's presence in our city does not make our neighborhoods, communities, or our people any safer," said Ward 2 Councilman James Cooper.

The proposed location of the detention center drew scrutiny for its proximity to Western Heights High School, as well as being in Democratic state Sen. Michael Brooks' district, which has a Latino population of 58%.

Brooks told KOSU he had concerns about public health and safety.

"The prospect of potential health issues, the potential for people being released from that facility onto the streets without any real access to public transportation to be able to get wherever they need to go, are all great concerns that nobody's discussed at this point," he said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not immediately respond for comment about other plans in Oklahoma City.

